Flaws found in construction of KSRTC complex in Kozhikode

A decision on strengthening the building will be considered only after that.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The KSRTC terminal in Kozhikode | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The expert committee assigned to study flaws in the construction of the KSRTC Complex in Kozhikode has found that more than half of the pillars in the complex will have to be reinforced. The final report of the five-member committee will be submitted within two weeks. A decision on strengthening the building will be considered only after that.

Recently a KSRTC Swift bus got stuck between the pillars of the complex while the driver was parking the vehicle. The complex with two towers with a total space of 3,87,747 sq ft was constructed at a cost of `74.63 crore. Construction work of the building was started in 2007 and completed in 2015. Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation was in charge of the construction work. A team from IIT-Madras visited the KSRTC complex several times in 2020 and collected samples of slabs, pillars and other parts of the complex.

They analysed the strength of the building samples after applying wind and earthquake loads and submitted an interim report, suggesting relocation of the complex and rectification of flaws soon.Following the findings of IIT-Madras, the transport department constituted an expert committee in October 2021 and asked it to submit its recommendations on rectification. As per the preliminary estimates, the cost of strengthening the building would come up to Rs 15 to 25 crore.

