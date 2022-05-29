Hate speech: PC George told to appear at ACP office on Sunday

Express News Service By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a setback for former legislator PC George in visiting Thrikkakara on Sunday as part of attending the by-election campaign and to give a reply to the Chief Minister, the Fort police investigating his hate speech case served a notice to him to appear before Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in the capital on the same day.

As per the police notice, George has been asked to appear at 11 am for further interrogation and collecting voice samples as part of the probe. Meanwhile George said the drama by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and police has come to light. However, the police said that George can give them a strong reason as a written statement to postpone the interrogation. “We have served notice as part of a usual procedure. If he can’t attend, he can give a written statement citing the reason,” said S Shaji, Fort ACP.

Meanwhile, the Poojappura police have registered a case against two BJP workers for beating up a news cameraman when P C George was released from Central prison on Friday night. Pranav and Krishnakumar, natives of Thirumala, are the workers. They have been booked under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 ( Voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Arun S R. As per the complaint, Arun was assaulted and kicked by the two workers. However, they have not been arrested and they were only summoned to the police station. Following the incident, mediapersons and Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the accused BJP workers.