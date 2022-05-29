‘Kalashakottu’ on Sunday; Thrikkakara heads for tight finish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the high-voltage open campaign for Thrikkakara byelection ending on Sunday, all three major fronts are focusing to ensure every single vote through house visits and calling up individual voters on phone. For the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the star campaigner for the last two days, addressing election rallies for Dr Jo Joseph, passed the baton to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday.

For the UDF, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was the star attraction, campaigning for Congress candidate Uma Thomas. In his meeting with IT professionals at Kakkanad, Mevani hit out against the LDF government alleging that there’s a pact between Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the ‘Gujarat model of development’ in Kerala. “Even other BJP-ruled states are not going to Gujarat to learn the model while Kerala is celebrating the learning of Gujarat development model,” he said.

Earlier, Kodiyeri who addressed an election meeting at Kakkanad came out strongly against former MLA P C George for using hate language and pitting one community against the other. “This should be nipped in the bud,” he said, referring to the strong action taken against George by the state government. Kodiyeri also expressed confidence that Left candidate Dr Jo Joseph will win with a comfortable majority in the byelection.

BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi campaigning for NDA candidate AN Radhakrishnan on Saturday. BJP state president K Surendran is also seen | Express

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, meanwhile, criticised Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s statement where he indicated that sharing the fake video was a lesser crime. Rajeeve said the fact that AICC member Simi Rosebell John has come out against Satheesan’s statement points to the simmering discontent within the Congress against the Opposition leader.

LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph on Saturday visited various companies at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in Kakkanad and said the people in the constituency will benefit immensely by electing a legislator of the ruling front. “An opposition MLA will not be able to do the development activities that an MLA of the ruling front can do for the constituency,” he said.

BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi was the star campaigner for NDA candidate A N Radhakrishnan on Saturday. The actor sought votes for the BJP candidate in an open vehicle through 12 centres of the Thrikkakara constituency. “The unfulfilled dreams of P T Thomas can be fulfilled through BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan, and he has the full backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Suresh Gopi said. After the ‘kalashakottu’ on Sunday, the election campaign will be on silent mode on Monday, before the elections on Tuesday.