Monsoon arrives in Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset date

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the onset of Southwest Monsoon in the state on Sunday, even when independent weather experts claimed it would take almost a fortnight to experience the actual rainy season.

The monsoon came two days after the predicted date and three days ahead of the normal onset of June 1.

It has puzzled weather observers as isolated rain on a general sunny day did not fit the characteristics typical of the monsoon.

However, a statement by IMD said the weather conditions have met all four criteria for declaring the onset of monsoon. The state will get widespread light to moderate rain or isolated heavy rain till June 2, as per the forecast.

The IMD declared the onset of monsoon on June 5 last year under similar conditions. There was criticism it could have made the declaration a bit earlier.

'Declaration of monsoon onset dicey this year too'

"The declaration of onset of monsoon has become dicey this year too. It is mostly a pre-monsoon sky with low clouds remaining almost stationary. The beginning of monsoon will be really weak. It will take at least June 10 for the monsoon to gain strength," said Abhilash S, director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR ) and associate professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences. Cochin University of Science and Technology Kochi.

According to IMD, the conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s further advance into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next threefour days.

The extended forecast of IMD said the Southwest Monsoon this year will bring below-average rainfall. The other weather agencies have also made similar predictions.