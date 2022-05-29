NHAI to build 187 km road spending Rs 21k crore in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to Kerala’s road infrastructure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday announced the start of a 187-km-long road in the state at a cost of Rs 21,271 crore.

The major projects among these are: 120 km Palakkad-Malappuram-Kozhikode Greenfield Highway, 12.34 km elevated highway between Thuravoor to Aroor, and 59 km Shenkottai-Kollam Greenfield Highway. NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya said the work on six projects will start within a couple of months.

“NHAI has completed the construction of a total of 177 km of road network in the state. The construction of a 403-km road project worth Rs 34,972 crore is currently under way. In addition, six projects are about to commence in a couple of months for a length of 187 km with an overall cost of Rs 21,271 crore,” she said, inaugurating the two-day Regional Officers Conference in Kochi.

The conference is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together NHAI officials and regional stakeholders from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on a common platform to share knowledge, achievements, and challenges.“The 121-km-long Palakkad-Malappuram-Kozhikode Greenfield Highway will ease traffic on the existing NH 966. The total time period required to cover the distance will be reduced to one-and-a-half hours from three-and-a-half hours. This will boost the development of remote areas of Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

It will also help improve inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and northern Kerala,” Upadhyaya said, adding that the NHAI didn’t face any kind of hiccups in land acquisition in the state. The chairperson said that the 12.34 km elevated highway between Thuravoor and Aroor in Alappuzha district will be the longest six-lane elevated highway in the state to date.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, R K Pandey, member (Projects, NHAI) said the expansion of the NH stretch between Aroor and Kazhakkoottam will be completed in three years. “Almost all of the work on the stretch has been awarded. Only a few works are remaining to be sanctioned. Within three years, the stretch between Aroor and Kazhakkoottam will be a 10-lane road, including service roads,” Pandey said.