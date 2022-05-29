PC George to skip police quizzing on Sunday, may camp in Thrikkakara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former legislator PC George will not appear before Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in the capital on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Fort police served notice to George asking him to appear before Fort ACP pertaining to the case registered against him in connection with the hate speech he did during Ananthapuri Hindu Sammelan. George in his written reply to police notice stated that he could not appear due to health issues.

Sources said the police have reportedly accepted his request. With this, George is likely to go to Thrikkakkara to attend election campaign. As per the police notice, George was asked to appear at 11 am for further interrogation and collecting voice samples as part of the probe.

Case registered against BJP workers

Meanwhile, the Poojappura police have registered a case against two BJP workers for beating up a news cameraman when P C George was released from Central prison on Friday night. Pranav and Krishnakumar, natives of Thirumala, are the workers. They have been booked under Section 341 ( Punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Arun S R. As per the complaint, Arun was assaulted and kicked by the two workers. However, they have not been arrested and they were only summoned to the police station.

KUWJ condemns attack

Following the incident, the mediapersons and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the accused BJP workers.