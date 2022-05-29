STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to act tough on noise pollution at worship places

The Central legislation has made it clear that loudspeakers cannot be used in public places, without the government's prior permission.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:46 AM

Loudspeakers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address noise pollution at places of worship, the government has directed the state police chief to strictly enforce norms regarding the use of loudspeakers, microphones and musical instruments in public places.  The home department has directed the police to take steps to ensure that people from all sections of society strictly follow the regulations in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. 

The department issued the order after the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended that the government issue necessary directives to ensure the use of loudspeakers, microphones and musical instruments at places of worship, prayer meets and religious festivals by Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other religions is regulated as per law. 

The government said though there are different court orders and laws regarding noise pollution, these are not being followed effectively. Excessive noise from microphones, loudspeakers and musical instruments could cause health issues to children, the elderly and those suffering from various illnesses. It’s in this backdrop that the government directed the police to ensure that the norms should be strictly complied with.
The Central legislation has made it clear that loudspeakers cannot be used in public places, without the government’s prior permission.

loud and clear
Govt instructions follow child rights panel’s recommendation for necessary directives
Court orders and laws regarding noise pollution are not being followed effectively, says govt

