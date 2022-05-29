Trawling ban from June 9 in Kerala, alert to be issued to other-state boats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s trawling ban will be from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight. The decision on imposing the 52-day ban was taken by a meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian here on Saturday. There will be free ration to fish workers of trawling boats and indirect workers dependent on them. Round-the-clock fisheries control rooms have been functioning in all coastal districts since May 15. District collectors have been asked to convene meetings of officers and trade union leaders to take local-level decisions. The minister asked district collectors to issue directives to other-state boats on leaving Kerala coast before the ban starts.

Earlier, the Neendakara harbour used to be opened to traditional boats, except inboard boats, during the ban period. It will continue this year as well. Direction should be issued to close the diesel bunks on harbours and landing centres. Bunks selected by Matsyafed will be allowed to function to provide diesel to inboard boats.

All workers venturing into the sea should possess biometric ID card, Aadhaar card and life jacket. Boats which have not been painted as per the colour code should adhere to rules before the ban ends. The district police chief should provide personnel to the marine enforcement wing for surveillance activities as per the recommendation of district fisheries officers.

Marine Enforcement and Coastal Police should ensure that all trawling boats have been moved from the sea to safer locations by the evening of June 9. Strict legal action will be taken against boat owners defying the ban.

Only one carrier boat will be allowed along inboard boats during the ban. The fisheries department, marine enforcement and coastal police should work in coordination for rescue activities during the period.

The Navy and Coast Guard have been asked to extend help in case of emergencies. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement, district collectors, coastal police chief, district police chiefs, officers of the fisheries and civil supplies departments.

