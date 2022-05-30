STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old migrant girl gang-raped in Idukki

As per the complaint given by the girl, the Santhanpara police registered a case on Sunday and took three persons into custody.

Published: 30th May 2022

By Express News Service

A 15-year-old migrant girl was gang-raped in Santhanpara in Idukki district on Sunday. The police have taken three persons, who are residents of Pooppara in Idukki, into custody in connection with the incident.

Police said as many as four persons are involved in the crime and the questioning of the suspected persons are underway by the Santhanpara police.

As per the police, the incident happened on Sunday evening. The victim, who is the daughter of a migrant couple working at a private plantation in Santhanpara, had come with her friend, who is a boy, in Pooppara on Sunday evening. While the duo were talking at the tea garden, four men, residents of Pooppara,who came there attacked the boy and later sexually abused the girl.

As per the complaint given by the girl, the Santhanpara police registered a case on Sunday and took three persons into custody. Among them, one person is said to be a minor.

The police have conducted a medical examination of the girl. “The questioning of the suspected persons are progressing and the probe is on,” an official at the station told TNIE.

