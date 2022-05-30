AAP Kerala lodges plaint with over fake phone calls for requesting votes to LDF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and the Kochi city police seeking action against those behind the fake pre-recorded phone calls in the party's name requesting votes for LDF candidate Jo Joseph.

"This is highly misleading and deplorable. The pre-recorded phone calls from the number 7127191540 is displaying the name of Aam Aadmi Party on the True Caller mobile application. A fake account has been created on the app in the name of the party," said AAP state convener PC Cyriac.

More than 1,800 people have marked this number as spam on True Caller, indicating people will never fall prey to such tactics, he pointed out. "This is an act that violates all political norms and ethics. The authorities concerned should take immediate action against the culprits," he said.

Cyriac, along with Twenty20 party chief Sabu Jacob, had jointly stated on May 22 that their alliance -- People's Welfare Alliance -- will not support any party in the Thrikkakara byelection.