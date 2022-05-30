Countdown for Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government fall has begun: Former MLA PC George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former legislator and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) chairman PC George alleged on Sunday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was calling him a "communalist" by standing shoulder to shoulder with those who hacked to death SFI leader Abhimanyu, who had raised his voice against communalism at Maharaja’s College.

"The countdown for Pinarayi Vijayan government’s fall started from the day he decided to arrest me. The first result of the act will come on June 3, the day the Thrikkakara bypoll result is declared. After that, it will be a time of setbacks for Pinarayi," he said during a press conference at the NDA Thrikkakara office.

George was flanked by BJP state president K Surendran, PK Krishnadas and party candidate AN Radhakrishnan. "Despite intelligence warning as well as the advice of the district collector that the Popular Front of India should not be allowed to hold a demonstration in Alappuzha where SDPI-BJP activists were killed recently, CM Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and permitted the PFI rally eyeing votes in the Thrikkakara bypoll. That Pinarayi is calling me a communalist," George said.

He said his arrest was part of a criminal conspiracy by Pinarayi to split the votes in Thrikkakara communally. "He is actually implementing the British policy of divide and rule in Kerala. This is the plan he had implemented in the 2016 and the 2021 elections. Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan’s aim is to appease communal extremist organisations and gain power," he said.

George likely to face action for flouting bail condition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police is likely to drag Janapaksham leader and former legislator PC George to court again for the violation of the condition set by the High Court while granting him bail in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case.

A senior officer with the city police said George’s response to the notice was unfortunate and an act of defiance of the High Court. "We will soon take a call on the next legal course," the officer said.