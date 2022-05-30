STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala-based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham gets nod for novel bone graft test 

The approval was granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham landed a landmark approval for holding a pilot clinical trial of a novel bone graft named ‘Nanotex Bone Graft’ developed jointly by Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine (ACNSMM), Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) and Amrita School of Dentistry (ASD), Kochi. 

The project was funded by the Department of Sciences and Technology in the initial lab phase and then by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC),  for the translational large animal testing and regulatory testing phases. 

"The patented product provides a first of its kind solution for patients who lose part of their mandibular bone due to cancer or trauma," they said. 

