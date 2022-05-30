Thrikkakara bypoll: Campaigning ends on high-octane note for all three fronts in Kerala

Arun M By

KOCHI: The high-octane open campaigning for the Thrikkakara bypoll, which has perhaps witnessed the most communally-polarised electioneering in recent memory, came to an end on Sunday with the customary 'kalashakottu'.

All three fronts have resorted to religious appeasement, with communal politics becoming blatant at certain stages, especially after the PFI rally in Alappuzha and the hate speech and arrest of former legislator PC George.

Political observers are of the view that the 'communal agenda' was more widely debated compared to people’s issues. Even the controversial SilverLine project took a back seat in the four-week-long campaigning for Thrikkakara. Interestingly, the parties appeared keen to divide the people on communal lines for political gains, an observer said.

Veteran analyst and writer BRP Bhaskar felt that all parties have given undue importance to the byelection when its result has no consequence in the state’s political scenario or in the state assembly.

"Communal and religious factors have been making inroads into politics for a long time now. But this time, it is being pursued in a manner which will have consequences in society. The effect of this evil will remain long after the bypoll," he said.

Political analyst J Prabhash said Kerala politics has moved closer to communal polarisation in recent times. "The parties are attempting a communal divide, and thereby garner votes. This is not a good trend as it suggests the degradation of democracy," he pointed out.

In Thrikkakara, the LDF and the BJP are looking to split the Christian community votes while the UDF is attempting to keep its Muslim and Christian minority votes intact.

For the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the campaign, spending close to six days over the past two weeks while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who is from Ernakulam district, spearheaded UDF campaign.

The roadshows taken out by the three fronts met at Palarivattom junction, with high-voltage sloganeering and speeches. Industries Minister P Rajeeve and former MLA M Swaraj accompanied LDF candidate Jo Joseph.

The UDF raised the late PT Thomas’s unfinished initiatives to strike a chord with the voters. Uma Thomas, the UDF candidate, was teary-eyed as she recalled her husband's commitment to the constituency, which he won twice in succession.

BJP state president K Surendran and Janapaksham leader PC George were the prominent leaders who campaigned on Sunday for NDA candidate A N Radhakrishnan.

