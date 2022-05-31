57 hurt as two buses collide near Kadakkal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 57 passengers sustained injuries when a private tourist bus collided with a KSRTC bus at Madathara Melemukku near Kadakkal on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shengottai highway around 7.30pm on Monday. The KSRTC bus was heading from Palode to Kulathupuzha, while the tourist bus was returning from Thenmala to Parassala.

Of the injured, 47 were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. Those having minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Kadakkal taluk hospital. Health Minister Veena George visited the hospitals and directed the authorities to provide maximum medical attention to the injured.

A control room, 0471-2528300 has been opened at the medical college hospital. A directive has also been given to set up a special ward for treatment there.The accident, as per local residents, occurred when the driver of the tourist bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep bend and rammed the KSRTC bus, which was climbing.

The passengers of the tourist bus were returning after visiting Thenmala. It was the local residents, who first carried out rescue operations. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kadakkal were pressed into service to take out the passengers stuck in the buses. Following the accident, traffic on the highway came to a standstill for 90 minutes.Veena told reporters that the seriously injured passenger is conscious, but is feared to have internal injuries.“The doctors are trying to take a CT scan of the patient,” she said.

