STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

All arrangements made for voting in Thrikkakara bypoll

 Foolproof arrangements have been put in place  for polling in the much-anticipated Thrikkakara assembly bypoll on Tuesday, said the Ernakulam district administration.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials carrying electronic voting machines to Thrikkakara assembly constituency on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Foolproof arrangements have been put in place for polling in the much-anticipated Thrikkakara assembly bypoll on Tuesday, said the Ernakulam district administration. District Collector Jafar Malik, who is also the district election officer, said all necessary arrangements have been made in the polling booths.

“The voting machines, which were stored in the storeroom at Maharaja’s College, were distributed by the officers on Monday morning itself. As planned earlier, the mock polling will be held at 6am on Tuesday and the polling will start at 7am. Although there are no sensitive booths in the constituency, adequate security has been put in place to ensure smooth polling. Micro-observers and a special police patrol team have been deployed in areas where more booths have been set up,” said Malik.

The collector said the distribution of polling material was arranged in stages to avoid congestion. “Distribution of polling material was carried out according to the serial number of the polling booths. A booth will have four officers — the presiding officer, first polling officer, second polling officer, and third polling officer,” the collector said. “The booths are staffed by security guards and the vehicles are provided to transport the polling officials to their respective booths,” he said.

The district administration has set up 239 polling booths, of which one will be a pink booth, and five will be model polling stations. In pink booths, all polling official, including the police officer, will be women. Web-casting facilities have been arranged in all 239 booths. Voters over the age of 80 can vote directly without standing in a queue. All booths will have the services of volunteers and wheelchairs. 

A total of 956 officers, including 239 presiding officers and 717 polling officers, have been deployed for polling duty. As many as 188 officers have been deployed as reserves. To ensure peaceful polling, the city police have deployed over 1,000 personnel in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency. One company of armed police, BSF, CRPF, and CISF each has been kept on standby as a preventive step to deal with any crisis situation.

In addition, on election day, the police will work with fire and rescue officials, as well as civil defence personnel, to deal with any natural calamity. Under the supervision of the police department, a 24-hour control centre will be operational.

Carry one of these

Valid ID cards
An electoral ID card 
Aadhaar card
Driving licence
PAN card
Passport 
Photocopy of pension document
Official ID cards issued by MPs and MLAs
Mahatma Gandhi National 
Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme card
Passbooks issued by banks and post offices and a health insurance smart card issued by the Union Ministry of Labour
Voter slips will not be considered identification documents

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll Ernakulam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp