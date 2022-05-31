All arrangements made for voting in Thrikkakara bypoll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Foolproof arrangements have been put in place for polling in the much-anticipated Thrikkakara assembly bypoll on Tuesday, said the Ernakulam district administration. District Collector Jafar Malik, who is also the district election officer, said all necessary arrangements have been made in the polling booths.

“The voting machines, which were stored in the storeroom at Maharaja’s College, were distributed by the officers on Monday morning itself. As planned earlier, the mock polling will be held at 6am on Tuesday and the polling will start at 7am. Although there are no sensitive booths in the constituency, adequate security has been put in place to ensure smooth polling. Micro-observers and a special police patrol team have been deployed in areas where more booths have been set up,” said Malik.

The collector said the distribution of polling material was arranged in stages to avoid congestion. “Distribution of polling material was carried out according to the serial number of the polling booths. A booth will have four officers — the presiding officer, first polling officer, second polling officer, and third polling officer,” the collector said. “The booths are staffed by security guards and the vehicles are provided to transport the polling officials to their respective booths,” he said.

The district administration has set up 239 polling booths, of which one will be a pink booth, and five will be model polling stations. In pink booths, all polling official, including the police officer, will be women. Web-casting facilities have been arranged in all 239 booths. Voters over the age of 80 can vote directly without standing in a queue. All booths will have the services of volunteers and wheelchairs.

A total of 956 officers, including 239 presiding officers and 717 polling officers, have been deployed for polling duty. As many as 188 officers have been deployed as reserves. To ensure peaceful polling, the city police have deployed over 1,000 personnel in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency. One company of armed police, BSF, CRPF, and CISF each has been kept on standby as a preventive step to deal with any crisis situation.

In addition, on election day, the police will work with fire and rescue officials, as well as civil defence personnel, to deal with any natural calamity. Under the supervision of the police department, a 24-hour control centre will be operational.

Carry one of these

Valid ID cards

An electoral ID card

Aadhaar card

Driving licence

PAN card

Passport

Photocopy of pension document

Official ID cards issued by MPs and MLAs

Mahatma Gandhi National

Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme card

Passbooks issued by banks and post offices and a health insurance smart card issued by the Union Ministry of Labour

Voter slips will not be considered identification documents