Irregularities in Guruvayur offerings: Kerala HC registers suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee has informed the High Court that a devaswom employee has been deputed to oversee Thulabharam Vazhipadu following allegations raised in connection with the offering at Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur. The committee said instructions have been issued to retrieve and keep CCTV footage in safe custody by the administrator, which can be produced in court.



The submission was made before a division bench which had registered a a suo motu case based on media reports pertaining to the alleged irregularities in Thulabharam Vazhipadu in the temple.