Leaving aided school recruitment to PSC against pact: NSS, Church

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After a brief lull, talks over leaving the recruitment in government-aided schools to the Public Service Commission (PSC) has put the state government once again in trouble. Though CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a few days ago, came up with a clarification that no such matter was under the consideration of LDF and the government, forward communities including Nair Service Society (NSS) strengthened their protests against the suggestion.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said it would adversely affect the social security and job opportunities of all forward caste communities. Launching an indirect attack on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who welcomed the move, Sukumaran Nair said those who support it are eying the benefit of reservation. “Reservation will have to be implemented in aided schools if the recruitment process is given to the PSC.

Naturally, the predominant communities in the reservation category will get higher benefits. Hence, they have expressed their willingness to leave the recruitment to the PSC,” Nair said. Nair also recalled the agreement reached between the aided school management and the government which says that it is the government’s responsibility to pay the salary to aided school teachers.

The agreement was made when the government had approached the religious and community organisations with a request to develop physical conditions to start educational institutions. The condition was that if the organisations develop infrastructure facilities, the government would meet the salary expense of employees,” he said. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) also came down on the move. “The government can’t transfer the recruitment to the PSC. Any such move will be contrary to this agreement and we would explore legal options,” said Fr Charles Leon, secretary, KCBC Education Commission.