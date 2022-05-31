Priest found hanging inside church auditorium in Kerala

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: A priest of Kalath St Paul's church here was found hanging inside its auditorium on Tuesday, police said.

Sunny Arrackal (65) was found hanging inside the sheeted auditorium in the evening, police said.

"We were informed about the incident at around 4.15 PM. He was seen in the Church till around 3.30 PM. As per the preliminary probe, it seems like the priest hanged himself," police said, adding that the probe is on.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Alappuzha North police station.

Sources said the priest was serving in the church for the past five years.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)