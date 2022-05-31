STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PTAs and local bodies can appoint staff in schools on temporary basis

Min’s clarification follows order insisting on appointing only from employment exchange list

Published: 31st May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Plus-One students from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday demanding postponement of their exams. | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) can appoint teachers and non-teaching staff on a temporary basis in schools in consultation with the local body concerned but the appointees will have to vacate the post once an eligible candidate, who has registered with the employment exchange, turns up. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty made the clarification on Monday due to confusion over a recent order by the director of general education which insisted that only teachers who have registered with the employment exchange should be appointed on a temporary basis.Since the new school academic year begins on June 1, there was uncertainty over the continuance of teachers appointed on a temporary basis.

The minister said PTAs and local bodies can continue with such appointments but it should be duly informed to the employment exchange. Sivankutty also clarified that there is no proposal before the government to entrust the appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff in aided schools with the State PSC. However, interventions by the government to ensure social justice in educational institutions will continue. 

The minister’s remarks came in the wake of senior CPM leader A K Balan making such a proposal and private school managements coming out strongly against any such move. As per the prevailing system, aided managements appoint the staff and government pays their salary. The minister also decried protests by a section of Plus-One students who have demanded that the first-year higher secondary exams, slated to begin on June 13, be postponed. The students demanded that either the entire portions should be completed or focus areas should be identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp