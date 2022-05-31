PTAs and local bodies can appoint staff in schools on temporary basis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) can appoint teachers and non-teaching staff on a temporary basis in schools in consultation with the local body concerned but the appointees will have to vacate the post once an eligible candidate, who has registered with the employment exchange, turns up.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty made the clarification on Monday due to confusion over a recent order by the director of general education which insisted that only teachers who have registered with the employment exchange should be appointed on a temporary basis.Since the new school academic year begins on June 1, there was uncertainty over the continuance of teachers appointed on a temporary basis.

The minister said PTAs and local bodies can continue with such appointments but it should be duly informed to the employment exchange. Sivankutty also clarified that there is no proposal before the government to entrust the appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff in aided schools with the State PSC. However, interventions by the government to ensure social justice in educational institutions will continue.

The minister’s remarks came in the wake of senior CPM leader A K Balan making such a proposal and private school managements coming out strongly against any such move. As per the prevailing system, aided managements appoint the staff and government pays their salary. The minister also decried protests by a section of Plus-One students who have demanded that the first-year higher secondary exams, slated to begin on June 13, be postponed. The students demanded that either the entire portions should be completed or focus areas should be identified.