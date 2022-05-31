STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrikkakara bypoll on Tuesday, UDF, LDF, BJP camps upbeat

The UDF believes that the state government’s showpiece SilverLine project has provoked people’s ire, and thereby help the front hold on to its fortress.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Thrikkakara goes to polls on Tuesday, all three camps are upbeat with the UDF confident of retaining its bastion, the LDF foreseeing a surprise win, and the NDA hoping to increase its vote share. All have their own reasons to be optimistic. The LDF that began the race way behind assumes the electrifying campaign by its cadres focusing on the state government’s development agenda has helped it bridge the gap, and take the lead. It is also pinning hopes on the polarisation of Christian votes.

The UDF believes that the state government’s showpiece SilverLine project has provoked people’s ire, and thereby help the front hold on to its fortress. And the NDA expects impartial voters of AAP and Twenty20 to vote for its nominee.

The CPM chose Dr Jo Joseph, a leading cardiologist with a Church-run hospital, as its candidate triggering a controversy. It was alleged Jo’s nomination was aimed at appeasing the Church. However, the issue was pushed to the background by the row over hate slogans at a PFI rally and hate speech by former MLA P C George, two developments poll pundits feel would help the BJP make some inroads into the Christian votes.

Satheesan rules out undercurrent chances

 Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan ruled out the possibility of an undercurrent, terming it a “an LDF dream”. “Everyone is entitled to have their dreams, and there is nothing wrong with it. We will prevent the attempts of the LDF for bogus voting,” he said, claiming that UDF candidate Uma Thomas will get a better margin than what P T Thomas got in the 2021 election.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan scoffed at Satheesan’s charge, saying “Bogus voting is UDF’s style”. The fall of UDF will be total with its imminent loss in Thrikkakara, he added. BJP state president K Surendran said the anger of the Hindu and Christian communities against the dominance of communal forces will reflect in the voting. “The UDF and the LDF are bargaining for the votes of the Popular Front of India (PFI),” he alleged.

