STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wagamon jeep ride: Actor Joju George pays Rs 5k fine

The actor produced the receipt of the fine he had paid online.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Joju George

Malayalam actor Joju George

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: After the unauthorised offroad jeep ride by actor Joju George in Wagamon sparked controversy, the actor on Monday paid Rs 5,000 as fine for violating traffic rules at the RTO office in Idukki. According to Idukki RTO R Ramanan, in the investigation held under the leadership of Vandiperiyar joint RTO, it was found that Joju had violated Section 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The actor produced the receipt of the fine he had paid online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joju George Wagamon
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp