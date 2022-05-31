Wagamon jeep ride: Actor Joju George pays Rs 5k fine

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: After the unauthorised offroad jeep ride by actor Joju George in Wagamon sparked controversy, the actor on Monday paid Rs 5,000 as fine for violating traffic rules at the RTO office in Idukki. According to Idukki RTO R Ramanan, in the investigation held under the leadership of Vandiperiyar joint RTO, it was found that Joju had violated Section 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The actor produced the receipt of the fine he had paid online.