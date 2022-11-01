ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay appointed prisons dept chief in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the replacement for outgoing Prisons Director General Sudesh Kumar, who retired from service on Monday. A member of the 1997 IPS batch, Balram was working as ADGP (Training) with an additional charge of director, Kerala Police Academy. Previously, he had worked as Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The government had initially toyed with the idea of waiting till December to appoint a regular replacement for Sudesh. Three officers of IG rank will be promoted as ADGPs by December third week.

North Kerala Zone IG T Vikram, Crime Branch Kochi IG Gopesh Agarwal and Vigilance IG H Venkatesh are the ones who are expected to get promoted as ADGPs by December. The department has been facing a shortage of senior IPS officers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the replacement for outgoing Prisons Director General Sudesh Kumar, who retired from service on Monday. A member of the 1997 IPS batch, Balram was working as ADGP (Training) with an additional charge of director, Kerala Police Academy. Previously, he had worked as Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government had initially toyed with the idea of waiting till December to appoint a regular replacement for Sudesh. Three officers of IG rank will be promoted as ADGPs by December third week. North Kerala Zone IG T Vikram, Crime Branch Kochi IG Gopesh Agarwal and Vigilance IG H Venkatesh are the ones who are expected to get promoted as ADGPs by December. The department has been facing a shortage of senior IPS officers.