Elanthoor human sacrifice: Wait for Padmam’s mortal remains to get longer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the wait of the family members for the mortal remains of Padmam, one of the deceased in the Elanthoor human sacrifice, may continue as the DNA results will be out only by November last, according to the police. TNIE reported the plight of R Selvaraj, son of Padmam, who is waiting for the release of the mortal remains for nearly a month to perform the last rites at their native place of in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

Selvaraj, who reached Kochi on September 27, approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and lodged complaints with the president, prime minister, and National Human Rights Commission, and Tamil Nadu chief minister but the remains are still kept at the mortuary of Kottayam Medical College Hospital for conducting DNA examination.

The accused cut Padma’s body into 56 pieces after brutally murdering her. The police team exhumed the body parts from the premises of the house of Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, and shifted them to the MCH. “The DNA examination of each body part will have to be carried out separately as the result of it is very crucial in the investigation.

It is expected that the complete DNA results will be available from the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Science Lab only by the end of November,” said Kochi city DCP V Sasidharan, who is heading the special investigation team probing the case. The mortal remains will be released after the investigation team receives the DNA test results.

