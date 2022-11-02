Charlie Chaplin enthrals the students of Kreepra school in Kerala

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The students of Government LP School at Kreepra in Kollam had a unique Tuesday morning as they watched an American silent comedy movie directed by Charlie Chaplin. They seemed to be excited. They looked at each other at the start, as there was no dialogue as the movie rolled on, Chaplin's humour hooked them and they could not stop laughing.

Chaplin's central character, a factory worker, became an icon in the hearts of the students. "I liked the movie very much. I would say it was a really funny movie, and I liked the guy with the small moustache (Charlie Chaplin). He was really funny," said Malavika, a student of class III.

Sheeja D Raju, a senior teacher and programme coordinator told the TNIE that such programmes are important for the overall character development of the children. "We cannot restrict our children to books. Through movies, we can improve their imagination. These are children from classes I to IV and at this age, it is important that we impart the values of diversity among the students," she said.

Another teacher and programme coordinator Susan Thomas said movies are the best way to introduce different cultures to anyone. ''Though for our students it's a kind of new experience, I am sure that after the event concludes, every student will have gained a great learning experience'', she said.

The students were in awe of Chaplin's performance as the film ended. Other characters appeared in the film as well, but Charlie Chaplin was the one that captured the attention of the young students.

The movie was screened in the school as part of efforts to show high-calibre films in the district's rural areas. The film festival was organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy with a joint effort of Kareepra Madheva Arts and Sports Club, and Kareepra grama panchayat. The festival will conclude on Wednesday and other cultural events will be held from 10 am to 5 pm at the school.

