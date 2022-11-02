Home States Kerala

Left youth organisations oppose raising retirement age in public sector units

AIYF state president N Arun said the LDF government’s decision is a major challenge to lakhs of youths who aspire for a government job.

Published: 02nd November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

retirement

For image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to enhance the retirement age of employees of state public sector units (PSUs) to 60 has triggered opposition from even within the Left front. AIYF, the students’ wing of CPI, will take out a march to the Secretariat on Thursday demanding the withdrawal of the decision. Breaking the initial silence, DYFI has also urged the government to cancel the order.

AIYF state president N Arun said the LDF government’s decision is a major challenge to lakhs of youths who aspire for a government job. On Tuesday, DYFI national president A A Rahim evaded questions from the media in New Delhi on the issue. However, by evening the DYFI state secretariat demanded the government to cancel the finance department’s order urging to enhance the retirement age to 60, which is expected to benefit one lakh PSU employees who are expected to retire in November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp