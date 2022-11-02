Left youth organisations oppose raising retirement age in public sector units

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to enhance the retirement age of employees of state public sector units (PSUs) to 60 has triggered opposition from even within the Left front. AIYF, the students’ wing of CPI, will take out a march to the Secretariat on Thursday demanding the withdrawal of the decision. Breaking the initial silence, DYFI has also urged the government to cancel the order.

AIYF state president N Arun said the LDF government’s decision is a major challenge to lakhs of youths who aspire for a government job. On Tuesday, DYFI national president A A Rahim evaded questions from the media in New Delhi on the issue. However, by evening the DYFI state secretariat demanded the government to cancel the finance department’s order urging to enhance the retirement age to 60, which is expected to benefit one lakh PSU employees who are expected to retire in November.

