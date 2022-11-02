Second phase of ‘No to Drugs’ campaign from Nov 14: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will continue with its fight against narcotics with the launch of the second phase of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign from November 14 to January 26, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the statewide anti-drug human chain organised on ‘Kerala Piravi’ day.

The chief minister said details of the second phase of the programme will be announced after detailed discussions. Asserting that the anti-drug chain formed by thousands of stakeholders will continue to remain strong, Pinarayi said each citizen should take a pledge to adopt an anti-narcotic stance throughout life.

The chief minister added that all the people in the state were associated with the ‘No To Drugs’ campaign in one way or the other. Acknowledging the participation of the student community in the campaign, the chief minister said the message given by the students provided strength to the campaign.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will continue with its fight against narcotics with the launch of the second phase of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign from November 14 to January 26, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the statewide anti-drug human chain organised on ‘Kerala Piravi’ day. The chief minister said details of the second phase of the programme will be announced after detailed discussions. Asserting that the anti-drug chain formed by thousands of stakeholders will continue to remain strong, Pinarayi said each citizen should take a pledge to adopt an anti-narcotic stance throughout life. The chief minister added that all the people in the state were associated with the ‘No To Drugs’ campaign in one way or the other. Acknowledging the participation of the student community in the campaign, the chief minister said the message given by the students provided strength to the campaign.