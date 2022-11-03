Home States Kerala

Alan Shuhaib taken into custody based on SFI’s ragging plaint

According to the complaint lodged by SFI, Alan had led the ragging of SFI worker and first-year student Adin Subi.  

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Dharmadam police have registered a case against Alan Shuhaib, who is out on bail in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case, based on a complaint lodged by SFI that he had ragged its activists on Palayad campus. Shuhaib is a second-year LLB student on the campus. 

According to the complaint lodged by SFI, Alan had led the ragging of SFI worker and first-year student Adin Subi.  There was tension on the campus in connection with the clash between SFI workers and Joint Students Organisation (JSO) led by Alan. Apart from Alan, SFI has also lodged complaints against Badaruddeen, a second-year LLB student and an active member of JSO. Adin has been admitted to Thalasserry Cooperative Hospital. 

SFI leaders said that Adin was injured in the ragging as Alan Shuhaib and other workers of the JSO physically assaulted him. The incident took place on Wednesday morning as the activists belonging to SFI and Joint Student Organisation clashed following the allegation that JSO workers had tried to rag first-year LLB students. 

Following this, SFI lodged complaints against Alan Shuhaib and Badaruddeen with the Dharmadam police. Police took Alan Shuhaib into custody and later released him on bail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alan Shuhaib SFI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp