Alan Shuhaib taken into custody based on SFI’s ragging plaint

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Dharmadam police have registered a case against Alan Shuhaib, who is out on bail in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case, based on a complaint lodged by SFI that he had ragged its activists on Palayad campus. Shuhaib is a second-year LLB student on the campus.

According to the complaint lodged by SFI, Alan had led the ragging of SFI worker and first-year student Adin Subi. There was tension on the campus in connection with the clash between SFI workers and Joint Students Organisation (JSO) led by Alan. Apart from Alan, SFI has also lodged complaints against Badaruddeen, a second-year LLB student and an active member of JSO. Adin has been admitted to Thalasserry Cooperative Hospital.

SFI leaders said that Adin was injured in the ragging as Alan Shuhaib and other workers of the JSO physically assaulted him. The incident took place on Wednesday morning as the activists belonging to SFI and Joint Student Organisation clashed following the allegation that JSO workers had tried to rag first-year LLB students.

Following this, SFI lodged complaints against Alan Shuhaib and Badaruddeen with the Dharmadam police. Police took Alan Shuhaib into custody and later released him on bail.

KANNUR: The Dharmadam police have registered a case against Alan Shuhaib, who is out on bail in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case, based on a complaint lodged by SFI that he had ragged its activists on Palayad campus. Shuhaib is a second-year LLB student on the campus. According to the complaint lodged by SFI, Alan had led the ragging of SFI worker and first-year student Adin Subi. There was tension on the campus in connection with the clash between SFI workers and Joint Students Organisation (JSO) led by Alan. Apart from Alan, SFI has also lodged complaints against Badaruddeen, a second-year LLB student and an active member of JSO. Adin has been admitted to Thalasserry Cooperative Hospital. SFI leaders said that Adin was injured in the ragging as Alan Shuhaib and other workers of the JSO physically assaulted him. The incident took place on Wednesday morning as the activists belonging to SFI and Joint Student Organisation clashed following the allegation that JSO workers had tried to rag first-year LLB students. Following this, SFI lodged complaints against Alan Shuhaib and Badaruddeen with the Dharmadam police. Police took Alan Shuhaib into custody and later released him on bail.