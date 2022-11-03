Boy asks cops passing by to kick off football tourney, they oblige

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Officers of Valayam police station were going to Vanimal on official duty when they saw a boy waving at their vehicle, urging them to stop. Sensing something amiss, they stopped and asked him what happened.

His reply surprised them. The boy wanted the inspector of police to inaugurate their football tournament being held nearby! Without wasting a second, A Ajeesh, Valayam inspector of police, accepted the invitation. It was Safwan Rayaroth, a class 9 student of Crescent High School, Vanimal, who made the innocent request on Monday.

“Our staff was tasked with providing security to Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh during a function in memory of comrade K P Kunjiraman. We were going to Vanimal in connection with the arrangements, when the boy stopped us. We thought he was facing some problem,” said Ajeesh.

“However, he said his friends were holding a football tournament in the vicinity. We then thought he wanted permission to hold the event. We told him they were free to hold the tournament and did not require permission. That was when the boy said he wanted us to inaugurate the tournament. Our staff exited the vehicle and kicked the football to declare the event open,” said Ajeesh, who was transferred to Walayar police station on Tuesday.

The policemen’s gesture and the unexpected opening to the ceremony left every child delighted. “Many of us children are afraid of the police. However, when we could not find anyone to inaugurate the tournament and saw the police vehicle, we did not think twice. We signalled them to stop and invited them. Seven police officers came with us and left after the inauguration,” said Safwan.

