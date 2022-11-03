Home States Kerala

Congress to up protest against Kerala govt

The second stage, which will be carried out from November 20 to 30, will see the block Congress committees holding vehicle rallies across the state.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has decided to intensify its protests against the LDF government’s maladministration by holding a public trial and laying siege to the Secretariat. In the initial phase of the protest, a public trial will be held in front of the Secretariat and 13 collectorates across the state on November 3.  

The second stage, which will be carried out from November 20 to 30, will see the block Congress committees holding vehicle rallies across the state.  In the third stage, thousands of party workers from across the state will lay siege to the Secretariat in the second week of December.  

Giving due credit to the Opposition’s protest that forced the government to freeze the order on increasing the pension age of PSU employees to 60 years, Satheesan blamed the government for not considering the social situation and uncertainty prevailing in the job sector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp