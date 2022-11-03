Congress to up protest against Kerala govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has decided to intensify its protests against the LDF government’s maladministration by holding a public trial and laying siege to the Secretariat. In the initial phase of the protest, a public trial will be held in front of the Secretariat and 13 collectorates across the state on November 3.

The second stage, which will be carried out from November 20 to 30, will see the block Congress committees holding vehicle rallies across the state. In the third stage, thousands of party workers from across the state will lay siege to the Secretariat in the second week of December.

Giving due credit to the Opposition’s protest that forced the government to freeze the order on increasing the pension age of PSU employees to 60 years, Satheesan blamed the government for not considering the social situation and uncertainty prevailing in the job sector.

