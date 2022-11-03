Home States Kerala

CPM asserts it is ‘master’, govt toes line, freezes fiat 

Party was unaware of decision to raise retirement age, finance dept issued the order without consulting CPM, says state secy Govindan

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary M V Govindan during the Express Dialogues interaction at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a curious turn to the controversial order raising the retirement age in state-run public sector units to 60 years, CPM state secretary MV Govindan said the party was kept in dark about the decision. “The party was not aware of the decision. We will examine how the order was issued without discussions in the party, “ he told TNIE on Wednesday.

Under fire from various corners including the DYFI and AIYF, the youth wings of the ruling CPM and the CPI, the Kerala cabinet froze the October 29 order. The open disclosure by the CPM state secretary that the finance department issued an order on such a crucial policy matter without consulting the party leadership is quite  unprecedented and could be seen as party flexing its muscles under the new state secretary. 

“No discussions were held in any party forum regarding this. Hence, party outfits like the DYFI and SFI opposed it. Their opposition was not wrong at all,” Govindan told TNIE during ‘Express Dialogues’. Responding to queries, Govindan said he was not aware whether it was some sort of test dose by the government. 

“As the government order was issued without consulting the party, it faced a premature end,” he said. The party state secretary categorically stated that the CPM is of the conclusive opinion that there is no need to enhance the retirement age of government employees.

The finance department issued the order raising the retirement age in state PSUs to 60, as part of the recommendations by a commission in this regard. The ongoing pension row has also brought back the debate on whether the state government, reeling under major financial crisis, will choose to increase the pension age of government employees in the long run. The interview with the CPM state secretary will appear on Sunday as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series.

Edit: Kerala’s pension age U-turn bad for finances 

Oppn claims victory, says govt should withdraw order
Claiming that the government’s decision to freeze the order raising pension age was UDF’s victory, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said it should be withdrawn entirely. “It was a wrong move taken without considering the social situation or uncertainty in employment sector,” he said. DYFI, CPM’s youth wing, hailed the latest move and said it would help youngsters fulfil their employment dreams.

Comments

