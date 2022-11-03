Home States Kerala

Desist from bid to form parallel govt: Pinarayi to Guv Khan

Guv believes he is above judiciary, it will be good if he realises that it is the people who are supreme, says Pinarayi 

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to implement Sangh Parivar agenda in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked him to desist from attempts to supersede the powers of the legislature and form a “parallel government”.  

Addressing an ‘Education Protection Committee’ meeting organised by the LDF here, the chief minister said the governor believed that he was above the judiciary. However, it would be good to realise that it is the people who are supreme, he said.

On Khan’s announcement that Finance Minister K N Balagopal has ceased to enjoy his “pleasure”, the chief minister said there was a cabinet in the state to decide such matters. The chief minister added that the governor used powers not vested in him to demand the resignation of vice-chancellors. This has not been accepted by the court showing that the move was not legally valid.

“The post of Chancellor is not a constitutional post but one bestowed by the state legislature. But the governor is using it to malign universities in the state,” Pinarayi alleged. He added that action against vice-chancellors can be taken only as per the rules governing universities,” Pinarayi reminded.  

“Some vested interests are trying to undermine the state’s progress in the higher education sector. But no force will be able to achieve that objective,” the chief minister underscored. Pinarayi also flayed the governor for not signing various bills passed by the state legislature and termed his action of indefinitely delaying assent to the Bills as unconstitutional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp