Desist from bid to form parallel govt: Pinarayi to Guv Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to implement Sangh Parivar agenda in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked him to desist from attempts to supersede the powers of the legislature and form a “parallel government”.

Addressing an ‘Education Protection Committee’ meeting organised by the LDF here, the chief minister said the governor believed that he was above the judiciary. However, it would be good to realise that it is the people who are supreme, he said.

On Khan’s announcement that Finance Minister K N Balagopal has ceased to enjoy his “pleasure”, the chief minister said there was a cabinet in the state to decide such matters. The chief minister added that the governor used powers not vested in him to demand the resignation of vice-chancellors. This has not been accepted by the court showing that the move was not legally valid.

“The post of Chancellor is not a constitutional post but one bestowed by the state legislature. But the governor is using it to malign universities in the state,” Pinarayi alleged. He added that action against vice-chancellors can be taken only as per the rules governing universities,” Pinarayi reminded.

“Some vested interests are trying to undermine the state’s progress in the higher education sector. But no force will be able to achieve that objective,” the chief minister underscored. Pinarayi also flayed the governor for not signing various bills passed by the state legislature and termed his action of indefinitely delaying assent to the Bills as unconstitutional.

