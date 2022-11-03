Former Kerala University VC replies to Guv Khan’s notice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai has replied to the showcause notice served on him by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as to why his selection to the post should not be considered void.

In his reply, Pillai reportedly told the governor (chancellor) that his selection was as per procedure and he had the prescribed qualifications for the post.

The notice was served on Pillai and eight other vice-chancellors on October 23 in the wake of a recent Supreme Court judgment which held that selection of a vice-chancellor in violation of UGC regulations was ‘void ab-initio’. The VCs were directed to show cause by November 3.

