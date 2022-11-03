Home States Kerala

Former Kerala University VC replies to Guv Khan’s notice

In his reply, Pillai reportedly told the governor (chancellor) that his selection was as per procedure and he had the prescribed qualifications for the post. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai has replied to the showcause notice served on him by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as to why his selection to the post should not be considered void. 

In his reply, Pillai reportedly told the governor (chancellor) that his selection was as per procedure and he had the prescribed qualifications for the post. 

The notice was served on Pillai and eight other vice-chancellors on October 23 in the wake of a recent Supreme Court judgment which held that selection of a vice-chancellor in violation of UGC regulations was ‘void ab-initio’. The VCs were directed to show cause by November 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp