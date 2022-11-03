Home States Kerala

He saved many lives caught in river current, dies in Bharathapuzha

Faizal, 46, had entered the river to take bath and, despite knowing swimming, was washed away at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

S Ramakrishnan engaged in teaching children swimming in a pond | File photo

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: For S Ramakrishnan, rescuing people from rivers was a like mission of his life. It was destiny’s call that he would die performing the task. The 62-year-old breathed his last on Wednesday while trying to save a man caught in the current in Bharathapuzha.

Faizal, 46, had entered the river to take bath and, despite knowing swimming, was washed away at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur. Ramakrishnan, who is known to have saved at least 20 persons from the watery graves of Bharathapuzha river basin and ponds, was present to join the search for Faizal voluntarily.

“We were informed that one Faizal was caught in the current. Though we did not call him, Ramakrishnan joined the search operations as he knew the river very well. The fire force personnel could not locate Faizal and they ended search by dusk. Meantime, Ramakrishnan developed uneasiness and he was taken to the hospital where he breathed his last,” said K Raveendran of Shoranur fire station.

For the local residents, he was Ramakrishnettan of Nanban Thodi house of Mudaliar Theruvu, who always risked his life to save others. He stayed optimistic and never gave up and  did not expect anything in return for the service rendered. Ramakrishnan, who had learnt swimming at 14 from his grandfather Manickya Muthali, used to leave onlookers stunned by lying motionless on the surface of water for hours together, at times with his hands and legs tied. Local residents say it’s doubtful whether the authorities rightly acknowledged the services of Ramakrishnan. The fire force had honoured him two years ago in the presence of a deputy collector. 

He taught students swimming for free. Under the auspices of Janamaithri police, students, teachers and the public too learnt the skill from him. Ramakrishnan, who was also councillor at the Shoranur municipality, is survived by wife Vijayalakshmi who always encouraged him son Sanjay, who works with the CISF, and daughter Sanuja. 

