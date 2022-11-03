Home States Kerala

Kerala HC seeks view of Kannur University chancellor

The petitioners submitted that the notice is without authority and is liable to be set aside by the High Court.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of the chancellor on the petitions filed by the vice-chancellors of Kannur University and other universities seeking to set aside the latest show cause notice.

In the show cause notice, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of all universities in the state, had asked the VCs to explain what legal right they have to hold the office after the Supreme Court recently quashed the appointment of VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC norms.

The notice also stated that on failure to show cause, the chancellor may declare the appointment of VCs as illegal and ‘ab initio void’. Justice Devan Ramachandran adjourned the case to Thursday.  The petitioners submitted that the notice is without authority and is liable to be set aside by the High Court.

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran submitted that his re-appointment was challenged before the High Court and a division bench upheld the decision. Hence, he is holding the post after thorough legal scrutiny. Hence, the chancellor, who is only a statutory authority, cannot adjudicate the legality or otherwise of his appointment, which is now being examined by the Supreme Court in a civil appeal. 

