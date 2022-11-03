Kerala: Tourist killed in wild elephant attack at Idukki's Chinnar

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A tourist was killed in a wild elephant attack at Chinnar in Idukki on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali S, a resident of Puthukkotta in Tamil Nadu. According to the sources, the incident happened on Wednesday at 10.30 pm on the Marayur- Chinnar route.

A rogue elephant had been roaming in the area since Wednesday evening.

Three tourists including Akbar were heading to Munnar in a car. When they saw the elephant standing near the highway, Akbar parked his car and moved towards the elephant.

The driver of a vehicle sounded the horn while the tourist tried to capture a photo of the animal. Hearing the sound, the infuriated elephant trampled Akbar to death.

Upon being informed by the local people, forest and police officials rushed to the spot.

Akbar's body was shifted to the taluk hospital in Adimaly. After conducting a post-mortem, his body will be handed over to relatives on Thursday.

The tragic incident happened a day after a 47-year-old tribal watcher was attacked by a wild elephant in Palappetty near Marayur on Tuesday.

Tribal watcher Sekhar Chapli of Palapetty tribal settlement was heading to home after work on Tuesday by 6.30 pm when he was caught in front of a rogue elephant standing near the Palapetty forest station.

The elephant attacked him with its trunk. However, as he screamed and tried to run away, the jumbo withdrew from the attack. Sekhar ran to the nearby Palapetty forest station and the officials at the station immediately took him to the primary health centre. Sekhar suffered minor injuries in the attack.

