Kerala University told to take steps to end impasse soon

The court flayed the varsity for passing a resolution requesting the Chancellor to withdraw the notification issued by him constituting the selection committee for appointing a VC for the varsity.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the stand taken by Kerala University in nominating a member to the select committee for the appointment of vice-chancellor, the High Court on Wednesday observed that there can be no doubt that the university requires a VC soon. The university made it clear that the meeting of the senate scheduled on November 4 does not have an agenda for the purpose of nominating a member to the selection committee.

The court flayed the varsity for passing a resolution requesting the Chancellor to withdraw the notification issued by him constituting the selection committee for appointing a VC for the varsity. “The senate cannot pass such a resolution requesting the Chancellor to withdraw the notification and expect the Chancellor to respond to the request when the senate knew well that Chancellor was not obligated to act on such a request. In fact, such a resolution is unheard of,” said the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the remarks while considering the petitions challenging the notification of the governor withdrawing 15 members from the Kerala University senate.
The controversy erupted after the senate of Kerala University refused to nominate its member to the committee for selecting a new VC. 

The court said that it transpires that the Chancellor issued the orders under the impression that the petitioners have acted contrary to the provisions of law. 

