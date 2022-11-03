Kharge, Kerala Congress leaders not on same page on Kerala Governor 

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting the state unit of the party on the spot, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempts to derail the functioning of the LDF government, CPM politburo member M A Baby said on Wednesday. Kharge expressed his displeasure with Khan during a talk he had with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury early this week, he said.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have backed the governor in the tussle with the state government. “Kharge is not on the same page with the party’s Kerala leaders,” Baby told TNIE.

“Kharge was of the opinion that the BJP government at the Centre is using governors in opposition-ruled states, including Kerala, to implement the agenda of BJP and the RSS. He strongly opposed Khan’s actions of using the Raj Bhavan to act against the state government,” Baby said.

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress high command is unhappy with the state leaders backing the governor, contrary to the party’s stand at the national level. Last month, Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Union government for targeting non-BJP governments using the office of governors. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had also come out against Khan’s actions.

The CPM is planning to bring together all opposition leaders against the BJP government’s attempts to foment trouble in opposition-ruled states using governors. The party will try to drum up support from chief ministers in opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu and Telangana where the governors are at odds with the state government.

NEW DELHI: Putting the state unit of the party on the spot, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempts to derail the functioning of the LDF government, CPM politburo member M A Baby said on Wednesday. Kharge expressed his displeasure with Khan during a talk he had with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury early this week, he said. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have backed the governor in the tussle with the state government. “Kharge is not on the same page with the party’s Kerala leaders,” Baby told TNIE. “Kharge was of the opinion that the BJP government at the Centre is using governors in opposition-ruled states, including Kerala, to implement the agenda of BJP and the RSS. He strongly opposed Khan’s actions of using the Raj Bhavan to act against the state government,” Baby said. Meanwhile, sources said the Congress high command is unhappy with the state leaders backing the governor, contrary to the party’s stand at the national level. Last month, Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Union government for targeting non-BJP governments using the office of governors. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had also come out against Khan’s actions. The CPM is planning to bring together all opposition leaders against the BJP government’s attempts to foment trouble in opposition-ruled states using governors. The party will try to drum up support from chief ministers in opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu and Telangana where the governors are at odds with the state government.