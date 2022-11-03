Home States Kerala

Kharge, Kerala Congress leaders not on same page on Kerala Governor 

State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have backed the governor in the tussle with the state government.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting the state unit of the party on the spot, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempts to derail the functioning of the LDF government, CPM politburo member M A Baby said on Wednesday. Kharge expressed his displeasure with Khan during a talk he had with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury early this week, he said.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have backed the governor in the tussle with the state government. “Kharge is not on the same page with the party’s Kerala leaders,” Baby told TNIE. 

“Kharge was of the opinion that the BJP government at the Centre is using governors in opposition-ruled states, including Kerala, to implement the agenda of BJP and the RSS. He strongly opposed Khan’s actions of using the Raj Bhavan to act against the state government,” Baby said. 

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress high command is unhappy with the state leaders backing the governor, contrary to the party’s stand at the national level.  Last month, Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Union government for targeting non-BJP governments using the office of governors. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had also come out against Khan’s actions. 

The CPM is planning to bring together all opposition leaders against the BJP government’s attempts to foment trouble in opposition-ruled states using governors. The party will try to drum up support from chief ministers in opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu and Telangana where the governors are at odds with the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Mallikarjun Kharge Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp