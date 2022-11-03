Oommen Chandy to fly to Germany on Sunday for treatment

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy will be flying to Germany on Sunday for expert medical treatment for his nagging throat problem. The doctors at the Charité Hospital, Berlin, have given him an appointment for November 9. His son, Chandy Oommen rejoined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Oommen Chandy celebrated his 79th birthday at Aluva Guest House on Monday. Though he did not cut his birthday cake, several VVIPs, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mammootty as well as several party leaders, had called on him. Usually Oommen Chandy celebrates his birthday at his constituency in Puthuppally. But this time his family lovingly urged him to take rest at the guest house.

Once the appointment was received, Oommen Chandy visited his constituency and offered prayers at Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church, Pambadi. Later, he visited St Mary’s Jacobite Church, Manarcaud, and also at St George Orthodox Church, Puthupally. He has since returned to his Puthupally House at Poojapura in the capital. A family source of Oommen Chandy told TNIE that he will be flying to Berlin on Sunday morning.

“Oommen Chandy will be accompanied to Berlin by his elder daughter Maria, son Chandy Oommen and Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan. He has got an appointment for November 9. We don’t know how long he will be staying in Berlin as it depends on the medical examination,” said a family source. In a Facebook post, Chandy Oommen informed that he rejoined the BJY as per the loving persuasion of his “Appa” and will return in time to take him to Berlin.

