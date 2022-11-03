Home States Kerala

Operation Yellow: Kerala shows red card to illegal ration beneficiaries

Thrissur (664) accounts for most number of confiscations, Wayanad (33) has the lowest

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The civil supplies department has begun to check the misuse of ration cards in the state. Under the Operation Yellow drive, 4,572 ration cards were confiscated and Rs 76.98 lakh was slapped as fine on illegal beneficiaries during the last two months for collecting rice, wheat and other items.

Rationing Controller K Manoj Kumar said: “The drive will continue in the coming months. Special teams constituted under each taluk supply office are carrying out the raids after examining houses and assets of yellow and pink card holders,” said Manoj.

Thrissur district (664) accounted for the most number of confiscations while Wayanad (33) had the lowest.
Alappuzha district supply officer T Ganadevi said the cards were confiscated from the houses during the raids.

“Many including government officers keep priority cards and subsidy cards. Those who have houses that are more than 1,000 sqft in area, more than one four-wheelers and those who pay income tax are not eligible for priority ration cards and subsidised ration material. We impose fine only after cross-checking the registration date of houses with local bodies or the registration date of vehicles with regional transport offices. A fine of Rs 40 is imposed for illegally collecting 1kg of ration rice,” Ganadevi said.

Confiscated cards are converted into general category while a fine is imposed on the beneficiaries. 
“We had given time to all beneficiaries to surrender their illegal cards and the raid began only after the deadline. Around 15,000 Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders and 88,916 priority house hold (PHH) surrendered their illegal cards voluntarily and converted them into non-priority cards,” officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
