Writer TP Rajeevan no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acclaimed poet, novelist and essayist T P Rajeevan, 63, passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode late on Wednesday night. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. Thachom Poyil Rajeevan was a bilingual author who wrote in English and Malayalam. He had two novels Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum besides six poetry collections and a travelogue to his credit. He was Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award laureate in 2014 for KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum. The work was translated to English by P J Mathew and published as ‘The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land’. The story chronicles the life and times of Narayanan aka K T N Kottoor, a writer and activist from Malabar in the pre-Independence era.