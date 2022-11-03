Home States Kerala

Writer TP Rajeevan no more

Acclaimed poet, novelist and essayist T P Rajeevan, 63, passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode late on Wednesday night. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acclaimed poet, novelist and essayist T P Rajeevan, 63, passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode late on Wednesday night. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.  Thachom Poyil Rajeevan was a bilingual author who wrote in English and Malayalam.

He had two novels Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum besides six poetry collections and a travelogue to his credit.  He was Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award laureate in 2014 for KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum.

The work was translated to English by P J Mathew and published as ‘The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land’. The story chronicles the life and times of Narayanan aka K T N Kottoor, a writer and activist from Malabar in the pre-Independence era.

