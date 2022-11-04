Cusat professor among Stanford world-ranking scientists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Prasanth Raghavan, head of the department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology, Cusat, has been featured in Stanford University’s world rankings of the top 2% of scientists, becoming the youngest scientist to bag the achievement in the 2023 rankings. His contributions in the field of Energy Technology, Polymer Science, and Nanoengineering were the basis of the recognition.

Prasanth is the editor of several international journals, an advisory board member of academic publishers, and visiting professor of Gyeongsang National University and University of Edinburgh. He is the recipient of Dr S Radhakrishnan Bharat Shiksha Best Teacher Award (2021) and indexed as the top-ranked world scientist by AD Scientific.

