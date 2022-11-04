Home States Kerala

FIFA World Cup fever: Messi, Neymar face off in Malabar

Palakkulam football club in Malappuram is celebrating the World Cup by painting the national flags of their favourite teams on the buildings in the area.

Published: 04th November 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cutouts of footballers Neymar and Lionel Messi erected in the middle of Cherupuzha river at Kurungattu Kadavu in Kozhikode. | E Gokul

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Barely more than a fortnight remains for the World Cup to kick off in Qatar and football fever has already gripped Kerala. If what needed was a ‘viral’ spark to make the buildup more lively, it came in the form of 30-foot tall cutout of Lionel Messi which the fans of Argentina in Chatharimangalam erected in Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor. Fans of Brazil accepted the challenge and raised a 40-foot-tall cutout of Neymar on the side of the same river.

Argentina Fans Association member Nousheer Nellikodu wants the 2021 Copa America final to repeat in Qatar. “We defeated Brazil by a lone goal back then. We want to see it happen again,” he said. Brazil fans are not ready to give up. “We don’t want Argentina to intimidate us in any way. That’s why we erected the cutout of Neymar on seeing the Messi figure. We are looking forward to a dream Brazil vs Argentina World Cup final and a Samba triumph at its end,” said Akbar K P, a member of Fans of Brazil.

Palakkulam football club in Malappuram is celebrating the World Cup by painting the national flags of their favourite teams on the buildings in the area. “We have painted the buildings in the area in the national colours of Argentina, Brazil, England and Portugal. We will soon erect the cutouts of our favourite players including Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Ali Akbar Madayi, a club member and a diehard Brazil fan.

Fans associations are using flex boards to send out war cries. Brazil fans in Tirurangadi have sent out a strong one. “If you’re coming to the World Cup, stay quiet. Otherwise, Brazil will make you quiet,” the fans wrote.

Brazil fans at Pullavoor holding placards mentioning the years in which Brazil took home the coveted World Cup

The football fans association of Nainanvalappu (NFFA), a small football-crazy region in Kozhikode, will also organise a ‘mini World Cup’ during the Qatar tournament. “Eight sevens teams in our region will take the field as Brazil, Argentina, Qatar, Germany, France, England, Cameroon and the Netherlands. A replica of the World Cup will be presented to the winners. NFFA will also set up giant screens for people to watch matches,” said NFFA president N V Subair.

Many are preparing to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup. Former India international Asif Saheer told TNIE that he would land in Qatar on November 22. “I will join I M Vijayan in Qatar. I’m a big fan of Argentina, Diego Maradona and Messi. I’m eager to watch Messi lift the World Cup,” said Asif.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Kerala
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp