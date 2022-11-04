FIFA World Cup fever: Messi, Neymar face off in Malabar

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Barely more than a fortnight remains for the World Cup to kick off in Qatar and football fever has already gripped Kerala. If what needed was a ‘viral’ spark to make the buildup more lively, it came in the form of 30-foot tall cutout of Lionel Messi which the fans of Argentina in Chatharimangalam erected in Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor. Fans of Brazil accepted the challenge and raised a 40-foot-tall cutout of Neymar on the side of the same river.

Argentina Fans Association member Nousheer Nellikodu wants the 2021 Copa America final to repeat in Qatar. “We defeated Brazil by a lone goal back then. We want to see it happen again,” he said. Brazil fans are not ready to give up. “We don’t want Argentina to intimidate us in any way. That’s why we erected the cutout of Neymar on seeing the Messi figure. We are looking forward to a dream Brazil vs Argentina World Cup final and a Samba triumph at its end,” said Akbar K P, a member of Fans of Brazil.

Palakkulam football club in Malappuram is celebrating the World Cup by painting the national flags of their favourite teams on the buildings in the area. “We have painted the buildings in the area in the national colours of Argentina, Brazil, England and Portugal. We will soon erect the cutouts of our favourite players including Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Ali Akbar Madayi, a club member and a diehard Brazil fan.

Fans associations are using flex boards to send out war cries. Brazil fans in Tirurangadi have sent out a strong one. “If you’re coming to the World Cup, stay quiet. Otherwise, Brazil will make you quiet,” the fans wrote.

Brazil fans at Pullavoor holding placards mentioning the years in which Brazil took home the coveted World Cup

The football fans association of Nainanvalappu (NFFA), a small football-crazy region in Kozhikode, will also organise a ‘mini World Cup’ during the Qatar tournament. “Eight sevens teams in our region will take the field as Brazil, Argentina, Qatar, Germany, France, England, Cameroon and the Netherlands. A replica of the World Cup will be presented to the winners. NFFA will also set up giant screens for people to watch matches,” said NFFA president N V Subair.

Many are preparing to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup. Former India international Asif Saheer told TNIE that he would land in Qatar on November 22. “I will join I M Vijayan in Qatar. I’m a big fan of Argentina, Diego Maradona and Messi. I’m eager to watch Messi lift the World Cup,” said Asif.

