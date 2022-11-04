Home States Kerala

Guv Khan rejects Pinarayi’s charge, dares him to step down if proven wrong

Khan also referred to Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s remarks that severely criticised him and led to withdrawal of pleasure on the minister.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge that he was politically interfering in the appointment of vice-chancellors, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered to resign if the accusation was proven true. Khan also challenged the chief minister to step down if he could not substantiate his allegations.
“They are saying I am doing this to bring in RSS men. If I have nominated even one person, not of RSS but any person on my own, using my authority, I will resign. Will he (Pinarayi) be ready to resign if he is not able to prove it?,” the governor asked reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

The governor was responding to the chief minister’s allegation at an LDF convention on Wednesday that Khan was trying to convert universities in the state into centres of the Sangh Parivar. He had also accused Khan of trying to saffronise the higher education sector in accordance with the agenda of right wing groups.

Launching a counter-offensive, Khan said the chief minister’s office was patronising smuggling activities in the state. He also referred to allegations of nepotism in university appointments and said such actions warranted his ‘interference’.

“If the office of the chief minister is involved in smuggling activities or getting under-qualified people appointed in universities, then there is every reason for me to interfere,” the governor said.

Khan also referred to Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s remarks that severely criticised him and led to withdrawal of pleasure on the minister. “If a minister is trying to stoke the fire of regionalism, it is a challenge to national unity,” the governor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp