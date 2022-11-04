Guv Khan rejects Pinarayi’s charge, dares him to step down if proven wrong

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge that he was politically interfering in the appointment of vice-chancellors, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered to resign if the accusation was proven true. Khan also challenged the chief minister to step down if he could not substantiate his allegations.

“They are saying I am doing this to bring in RSS men. If I have nominated even one person, not of RSS but any person on my own, using my authority, I will resign. Will he (Pinarayi) be ready to resign if he is not able to prove it?,” the governor asked reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

The governor was responding to the chief minister’s allegation at an LDF convention on Wednesday that Khan was trying to convert universities in the state into centres of the Sangh Parivar. He had also accused Khan of trying to saffronise the higher education sector in accordance with the agenda of right wing groups.

Launching a counter-offensive, Khan said the chief minister’s office was patronising smuggling activities in the state. He also referred to allegations of nepotism in university appointments and said such actions warranted his ‘interference’.

“If the office of the chief minister is involved in smuggling activities or getting under-qualified people appointed in universities, then there is every reason for me to interfere,” the governor said.

Khan also referred to Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s remarks that severely criticised him and led to withdrawal of pleasure on the minister. “If a minister is trying to stoke the fire of regionalism, it is a challenge to national unity,” the governor said.

