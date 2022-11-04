Home States Kerala

Initiate action against Pinarayi for nepotism: Sudhakaran to Guv Khan

 The state Congress leadership held a statewide protest in front of all collectorates against the LDF Government’s maladministration on Thursday.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to prosecute the chief minister who, he alleged, had shown nepotism in the Kannur University vice-chancellor’s appointment. After a brief lull when the governor himself raised the gold smuggling case before the purview of the public on Thursday in New Delhi, Sudhakaran also latched on to it.

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Sudhakaran said that the allegations raised by the Congress and UDF against the Chief Minister’s Office in the gold smuggling case have not seen the Central government initiating a probe on it. He said the governor should seek an honest probe into the infamous gold smuggling case. 

“I will admit that the governor has honesty in his words if he demands before the Centre to initiate a probe into the gold smuggling case. Otherwise, his style of criticising the LDF Government cannot be seen as genuine. Also, day by day, it has become clear that the state government is engaged in lawless activities. Why is it that the governor has not demanded before the President to disband the LDF Government”? said Sudhakaran.

 The state Congress leadership held a statewide protest in front of all collectorates against the LDF Government’s maladministration on Thursday. Inaugurating the protest march in front of the Secretariat, Sudhakaran said that LDF’s governance has benefited only the chief minister’s daughter and his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan nepotism Kannur University
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp