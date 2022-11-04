Initiate action against Pinarayi for nepotism: Sudhakaran to Guv Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to prosecute the chief minister who, he alleged, had shown nepotism in the Kannur University vice-chancellor’s appointment. After a brief lull when the governor himself raised the gold smuggling case before the purview of the public on Thursday in New Delhi, Sudhakaran also latched on to it.

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Sudhakaran said that the allegations raised by the Congress and UDF against the Chief Minister’s Office in the gold smuggling case have not seen the Central government initiating a probe on it. He said the governor should seek an honest probe into the infamous gold smuggling case.

“I will admit that the governor has honesty in his words if he demands before the Centre to initiate a probe into the gold smuggling case. Otherwise, his style of criticising the LDF Government cannot be seen as genuine. Also, day by day, it has become clear that the state government is engaged in lawless activities. Why is it that the governor has not demanded before the President to disband the LDF Government”? said Sudhakaran.

The state Congress leadership held a statewide protest in front of all collectorates against the LDF Government’s maladministration on Thursday. Inaugurating the protest march in front of the Secretariat, Sudhakaran said that LDF’s governance has benefited only the chief minister’s daughter and his family.

