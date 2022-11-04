Kerala govt flip-flop on retirement order: Fate of about 260 employees hangs in balance

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lalitha Menon, (name changed) 58, employed with a state-run PSU in central Kerala, was set to retire on October 31. The office staff had made arrangements for a farewell party too. However, by afternoon they were informed that the state government, in an October 29 order, had raised the retirement age to 60. The farewell function was cancelled.

Just two days after, on November 2, the state government, facing flak from several corners, decided to freeze the decision, leaving Menon in a quandary as to whether she is in or out. Sources said, going by preliminary calculations by the state government, about 260 employees in various state-run PSUs are now in limbo, following the cabinet decision.

The fate of these employees who were set to retire on October 31, now hangs in balance after the finance department’s order increased their retirement age, with the cabinet later freezing the same.While some of them chose to part ways with their organisation, a few others continue to wait for the government to issue its final order in the matter.

Currently, the retirement age in major PSUs like KFC, KSFE, Cashew Development Corporation, Handloom Development Corporation, Kerala Automobiles and Oushadhi is 58 years. In some other PSUs like the Housing Board 56 is the retirement age, while it’s 60 in 10 other PSUs, said V R Prathapan, state general secretary of Centre-State Public Sector Employees Federation. The federation demanded that the government bring in clarity regarding the retirement status of these affected employees. “The government has only frozen its decision, thereby creating an uncertainty. An order should be issued at the earliest to resolve the issue,” he demanded.

While issuing a revised order based on the decision to freeze the increase in retirement age, the government should specifically mention whether these employees would get additional service or not, said Crushchev Antony of the KFC Professionals Forum.

“The government should specifically mention in its order freezing its earlier decision to increase the retirement age, whether the services of those who continue would be terminated and if so, further clarify the exact date of termination, so as to avoid any further confusion in this regard,” he said.

