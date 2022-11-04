Home States Kerala

Kerala too can probe Sharon Raj murder case, CB told

Meanwhile, Sharon’s family members contacted the chief minister’s office and requested not to hand over the probe to Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police probing the sensational Sharon Raj murder case got the government pleader’s legal opinion saying the police forces of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have got legal rights to investigate the incident.

As per the legal opinion, since the crime occurred in Tamil Nadu, they have the right to probe the case. But Kerala police too can probe the case as the consequence of the crime occurred here.The state government will now take a final call on the basis of the legal opinion. Sharon was allegedly poisoned by his girlfriend Greeshma at her house in Ramavarman Chira on the other side of Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on October 16. He died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital 11 days later.

Sharon’s father Jayaraj said they are contended with the ongoing probe by the crime branch and the CM’s office has assured them that the state police would complete the probe and the judicial process will be held in Kerala.

