Home States Kerala

Kerala's GST revenue sees 29% growth

The Union government settled Rs 37,626 crore to CGST and Rs 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Published: 04th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for Representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s GST revenue saw 29 pc growth in October when compared to the previous year.  The national growth rate for the month was 18 pc.  The state’s actual collection in October was Rs 2,485 crore when compared to Rs 1,932 crore in the previous year.   The country’s gross GST revenue collected in October was Rs 1,51,718 crore of which CGST was Rs 26,039 crore, SGST Rs 33,396 crore, IGST Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date.

The Union government settled Rs 37,626 crore to CGST and Rs 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 22,000 crore on ad hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and states. The total revenue of Centre and the states after regular as well as ad hoc settlements in the month of October 2022 is Rs74,665 crore for CGST and Rs 77,279 crore for the SGST.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala GST
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp