Now, buy Chhotu cylinders from select ration outlets

The minister said the price rise in Kerala does not have any specific reason. The government has started market intervention programmes.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food and Civil Supplies Department has signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation for the sale of Chhotu 5 kg LPG cylinders through ration shops. It will be sold through ration shops selected for the K-Store programme of the government.

A total of 72 shops in 14 districts have been selected to be branded as K-Stores. These shops will also sell Milma products having good shelf life.

Price rise
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has asked district collectors to take strict action against the hoarding of foodgrain. He was addressing a meeting of collectors and district supply officers to discuss measures to control price rise. The minister said the price rise in Kerala does not have any specific reason. The government has started market intervention programmes.

