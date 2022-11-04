Sexual assault: Eldose Kunnapillil gets anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted anticipatory bail to Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil in a case related to the assault on a woman who had filed a rape complaint against him.

The court directed the Congress MLA to appear before the investigating officer on November 10. If Eldose is arrested, he should be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of `1 lakh or two sureties of the equivalent amount.

The court also laid down a set of conditions before Eldose, including not to attempt to influence the witnesses or leave the state.Eldose had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the Vanchiyoor police registered a case againnst him for allegedly assaulting the woman.

As per the complaint, the woman was restrained and beaten up by Eldose in his lawyer’s office at Vanchiyoor. After filing the rape complaint, the woman had gone missing for a few days following which her friend lodged a missing complaint with the Vanchiyoor police.

After being traced by the police, she alleged that she was called over to the office for a compromise talk, where the lawyers offered her money to withdraw the complaint. She was allegedly attacked by the MLA during the talks. Based on the complaint, the police also booked the three lawyers and an online media reporter in the case. Eldose had earlier secured anticipatory bail in the rape case.

