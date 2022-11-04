Home States Kerala

Sexual assault: Eldose Kunnapillil gets anticipatory bail

As per the complaint, the woman was restrained and beaten up by Eldose in his lawyer’s office at Vanchiyoor.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Eldose P Kunnapillil

Eldose P Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted anticipatory bail to Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil in a case related to the assault on a woman who had filed a rape complaint against him.

The court directed the Congress MLA to appear before the investigating officer on November 10. If Eldose is arrested, he should be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of `1 lakh or two sureties of the equivalent amount.

The court also laid down a set of conditions before Eldose, including not to attempt to influence the witnesses or leave the state.Eldose had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the Vanchiyoor police registered a case againnst him for allegedly assaulting the woman.  

As per the complaint, the woman was restrained and beaten up by Eldose in his lawyer’s office at Vanchiyoor. After filing the rape complaint, the woman had gone missing for a few days following which her friend lodged a missing complaint with the Vanchiyoor police.

After being traced by the police, she alleged that she was called over to the office for a compromise talk, where the lawyers offered her money to withdraw the complaint. She was allegedly attacked by the MLA during the talks. Based on the complaint, the police also booked the three lawyers and an online media reporter in the case. Eldose had earlier secured anticipatory bail in the rape case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eldose Kunnapillil Sexual assault Congress MLA
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp