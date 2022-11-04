Home States Kerala

VCs get until Nov 7 to object to guv’s notice

The court also directed Khan to file a counter-affidavit.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till 5pm on November 7 the deadline for vice-chancellors of eight universities to file an objection to the show-cause notice issued by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammad Khan against their appointment.

Issuing the order on the VCs’ petitions challenging the notice, Justice Devan Ramachandran held they will also be at liberty to simultaneously ask for a personal hearing. The court also directed Khan to file a counter-affidavit. It will consider the case on November 8.  

Khan had asked the VCs to explain what legal right they have to hold office after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University over violation of UGC norms.

Senior advocate Jaju Babu, counsel for the chancellor, submitted that as per the show-cause notice, Khan had fixed November 3 and 4 as deadlines for giving explanation to the notice and VCs were given time for personal hearing on November 7.

VC appointments won’t stand if there are irregularities: HC

The petitioners argued that the notice was issued on the basis of Khan’s earlier letters asking them to resign following the apex court’s verdict. They said since the Kerala High Court had quashed the communication, he could not have issued the notice relying on the letter. If the chancellor realised that he had made a mistake while making the appointment, he had no power to correct it on his own. Such action can be challenged before the HC, they submitted.

The court orally observed that the appointment of VCs will not stand if irregularities are found. “VCs are appointed by the chancellor on the recommendation of the selection committee. The chancellor can intervene if there was fraud. He/she has an obligation to respond to the SC. Whoever makes a mistake will be corrected. The position of the court is that there should be no uncertainty as VC is the highest position in the university,” said the court.

The petitioners argued that the chancellor was only a statutory officer and could act only within the parameters set in the statutes. He could not adjudicate the legality or otherwise of their appointments. He is not legally competent to take a decision on whether the appointment of a VC was void or not, the petitioners argued.

